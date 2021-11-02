DA Davidson Raises Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $157.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.83.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $94.67 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.01.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,166 shares of company stock worth $106,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 201.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 52.3% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 50.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at $5,844,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

