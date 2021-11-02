DAD Market Capitalization Reaches $68.72 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, DAD has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market cap of $68.72 million and $1.77 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00223197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

