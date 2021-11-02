Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.14 ($110.76).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €86.98 ($102.33) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a 12-month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 12-month high of €84.10 ($98.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €75.38.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

