Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €85.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Daimler in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.14 ($110.76).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €86.98 ($102.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €75.38. Daimler has a 12-month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 12-month high of €84.10 ($98.94). The firm has a market cap of $93.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.