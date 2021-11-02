Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $101.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. Daimler has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $101.11.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

