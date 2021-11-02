Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($83.24) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.21 ($72.01).

BN stock opened at €56.95 ($67.00) on Monday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.41.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

