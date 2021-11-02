Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is Peconic Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for approximately 0.6% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average is $144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.22 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

