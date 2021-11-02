DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) & Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Head to Head Contrast

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get DarioHealth alerts:

This table compares DarioHealth and Femasys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.58 million 39.55 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -4.51 Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Femasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DarioHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DarioHealth and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83 Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

DarioHealth presently has a consensus target price of $26.35, suggesting a potential upside of 45.58%. Femasys has a consensus target price of $16.73, suggesting a potential upside of 151.13%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -377.14% -66.69% -59.02% Femasys N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Femasys beats DarioHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.