Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,114 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sonos by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

