Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 442 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Popular by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $724,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,638 shares of company stock worth $5,308,052 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

