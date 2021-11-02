Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 647 Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,371,000 after buying an additional 516,900 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.67, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

