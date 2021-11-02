Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $31,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.