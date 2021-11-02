Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $42,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 661 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $162,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

LPSN opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.17. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.