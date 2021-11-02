Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,499,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $661.46 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $430.37 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.72.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

