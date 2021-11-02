Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 749 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

