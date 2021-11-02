Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.27

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 41347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
