Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.27

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 41347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

