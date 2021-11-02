DATx (DATX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $621,150.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $762,661.36 and $621,150.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.12 or 0.00221934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00095135 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.