DAV Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00040520 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,207.73 or 1.00045643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.95 or 0.00318065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00060104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

