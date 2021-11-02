Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.68 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $14.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.10. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.02 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DECK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

NYSE DECK opened at $411.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.83. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $240.86 and a one year high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.93 and its 200-day moving average is $376.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,895.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,014 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

