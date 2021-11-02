Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.91. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at $531,966.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

