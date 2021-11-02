Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is Par Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,288,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,800 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 3.5% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $142,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 152.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.41.

DAL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 192,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,122,588. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -310.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.