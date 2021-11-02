Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Get Denny's alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush cut their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.