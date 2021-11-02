Derwent London Plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Derwent London in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew forecasts that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Derwent London’s FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

