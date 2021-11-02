Desjardins Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$161.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$158.00 to C$161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFII. TD Securities lowered their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

TFI International stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

