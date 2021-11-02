Desjardins Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$161.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$158.00 to C$161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFII. TD Securities lowered their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.
TFI International stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
