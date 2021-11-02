Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 12,416 Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $340,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

ACET stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $290.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.37. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.