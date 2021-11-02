Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWD opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.