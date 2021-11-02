Deutsche Bank AG Buys 3,432 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.61. The firm has a market cap of $590.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.