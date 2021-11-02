Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jounce Therapeutics were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6,693.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.62 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.