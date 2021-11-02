Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $143,000 Investment in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRND opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRND).

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.