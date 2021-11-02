Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $160.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

CLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $163.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.