DEXTools (DEXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. DEXTools has a market cap of $54.05 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00223799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00096744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,328,833 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

