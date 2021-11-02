DFI.Money (YFII) Price Hits $3,915.83 on Top Exchanges

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $151.14 million and approximately $27.85 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for $3,915.83 or 0.06183109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

