Dfyn Network (DFYN) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.45 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded up 43.9% against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $20.45 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dfyn Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00080385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00075211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00107676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.87 or 1.00000956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.12 or 0.07024160 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022662 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 30,263,343 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.