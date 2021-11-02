DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives $9.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the second quarter worth $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,105. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of -0.33. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

