Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $202.40

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $202.40 and last traded at $202.31, with a volume of 3417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.19.

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

The stock has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 42.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 208.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Diageo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Diageo by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

