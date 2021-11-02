Diamond (DMD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47,410.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00005545 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $47,410.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,640,585 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

