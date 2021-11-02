Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $116.11 and last traded at $115.30, with a volume of 140865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.61.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

