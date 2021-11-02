Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.42 on Monday, reaching $111.61. 3,933,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,876. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

