Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 22.0% in October

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,700 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 781,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,213,978 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 444,351 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 1,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,513. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.