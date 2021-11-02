Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on APPS. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,187. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.11. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,825,000. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 318,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 208,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

