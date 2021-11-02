Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stantec were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stantec by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,518,000 after buying an additional 846,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,263,000 after buying an additional 544,770 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,335,000 after buying an additional 420,734 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,222,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 55,083 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STN stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

