Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 188,779 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 630.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,779 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,870,000 after acquiring an additional 132,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $772.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.63.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $47,267.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.