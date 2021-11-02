Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of InfuSystem worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth about $311,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 28.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in InfuSystem by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

