Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.30% of Immersion worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 1,468.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 446,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 417,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immersion during the first quarter worth $2,595,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Immersion by 280.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 362,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immersion by 180.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 164,427 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of IMMR opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $301.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.17. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

