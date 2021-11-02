Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -344.57 and a beta of 1.95. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,063. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

