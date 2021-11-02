DinoExchange Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One DinoExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DinoExchange has a total market cap of $916,256.93 and $37,715.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00082147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00075120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00102925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,905.84 or 0.99797280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.22 or 0.07171123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars.

