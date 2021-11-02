Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.28. Approximately 1,031,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,513,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $1,123,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 247.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 125.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

