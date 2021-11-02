Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000.

Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

