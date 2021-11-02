Discovery (DISCK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

