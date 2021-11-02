Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Discovery by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

